Volta Region ISD receives 3 communication vans

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Information Services Department (ISD) has taken delivery of three state-of-the-art communication vans, along with accessories, at a ceremony in Ho to facilitate the provision of timely and accurate information to the public.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, who commissioned the vehicles, said the provision of the vans demonstrated the government’s commitment to strengthening public communication and governance.

He explained that the Volta Region had been zoned into three areas, northern, central and southern and that the vehicles would be deployed accordingly to provide reliable information services to residents.

Mr Gunu stressed that it was the government’s resolve to ensure that no community was left behind in accessing information, particularly on government programmes and activities in the region.

“These vehicles will deepen public communication and help combat misinformation,” he said, and urged metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, as well as departments and agencies, to take advantage of the vans to intensify public education on development activities.

He also advised the staff and management of the ISD to cultivate a strong maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the vehicles for the benefit of present and future generations.

The Volta Regional Director of the ISD, Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Domi, commended the government for equipping the department to effectively carry out its mandate and assured that the ISD would work diligently to achieve its targets in the region.

Mr Domi noted that assemblies and other user organisations would be responsible for fuelling the vehicles and using them to deliver reliable, accurate and timely information to the public to promote development.

He also lauded the government for providing desktop computers to the 18 municipal and district ISD offices, as well as the regional office, and 19 routers to enhance connectivity across the region.

Mr Domi outlined that there was the need for additional equipment, including appropriate electrical connections, high-quality laptops, video equipment for live broadcasts, and reliable charging systems for the van batteries.

He cautioned drivers against misuse of the vehicles, stressing that any driver found engaging in unauthorised activities would be sanctioned.

Mr Domi further urged staff to demonstrate greater commitment to complement government efforts aimed at strengthening the ISD to enhance service delivery and support development.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, HO