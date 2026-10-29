“We can beat the deadline” – Akandoh urges faster work on La General Hospital

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has urged contractors working on the La General Hospital project to speed up work in order to beat its January 2028 completion deadline.

Speaking during an inspection of the project site, the Minister acknowledged that significant progress had been made but said the pace needs to be accelerated due to the critical role the hospital will play for residents in the area.

He dismissed suggestions that payment delays were responsible for any slowdown, insisting that government has been paying contractors on time. According to him, the latest Interim Payment Certificate (IPC) has been submitted and forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for processing.

Akandoh also called for a review of the proposed capacity of the hospital’s emergency department to ensure it can adequately meet demand and help address the perennial challenge of emergency bed shortages.

The €50 million project includes the provision and installation of medical equipment. The Minister assured that he will continue to monitor progress until the facility is completed and fully operational.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme