Galgu gets 50-MW Solar Power Plant

A 50-Megawatts capacity Solar Power Plant has been inaugurated at Galgu, a farming community in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

The $ 90 million plant was constructed and funded by Messrs First Sky Construc­tion Limited, a solely owned Ghanaian construction company on a Built-Operate Basis.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), Mr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi who inaugurated the plant on Friday said the construction of the power project was in line with the government’s commitment to increase renewable energy to 10 per cent of the country’s energy mix by 2030.

He said BPA was spreading solar energy projects aimed at expanding sustainable power generation adding that the newly constructed 50MWp Galgu solar plant was a pivotal component to the mission.

He said the solar plant would not only support Ghana’s climate goals by reducing dependence on fossil fuels but also, help address energy needs in the northern regions to foster industrial growth and enhance energy resilience

The CEO stated that the project would not only power homes and businesses, but also serve as a tool for development in Yendi and its catchment areas to attract more investors into the municipality.

He urged them to continue working together as a team towards harnessing the full potential of renewable energy and built a brighter tomorrow for the residents of the beneficiary communities in the area

The CEO therefore, appealed to them to good care of the facility as they would roll more of such projects into the area.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Na Mahama Abukari applauded the government for bringing such investment into the area.

