Western North minister assumes office, calls for collaboration

Mr Wilber­force Petty Brentum, the West­ern North Regional min­ister, has assumed office with a call on stakeholders, including chiefs, Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) staff and the general public for comprehensive collaboration to ensure accelerated development in the area.

Mr Brentum lauded the assur­ance from the RCC to support his administration, and asked the workers to be professional in the discharge of their duties towards the implementation of the Presi­dent’s agenda for the region.

“I am happy for the reception and the assurance that the co­ordinating director has given to help me achieve my vision for the region.”

Mr Brentum, who made the call in his maiden address to staff and management of the RCC at Sefwi Wiawso, the regional capital, cau­tioned against sabotaging govern­ment policies.

Mr Brentum said he would form a team to investigate all mining activities in the region, in order to roll out pragmatic steps to fight illegal mining and logging.

He promised to work with the appropriate state institutions to promote development in the region.

Mr Brentum expressed worry about the decline in cocoa pro­duction in the region, and gave the assurance that the necessary mea­sures would be taken to reverse the trend.

He advised cocoa farmers to venture into other businesses to supplement their income since cocoa production was declining.

Mr Brentum commended chiefs in the region for supporting him during his nomination and vetting, and appealed to them to continue to support him to bring the devel­opment to the region.

He was accompanied to his office by the regional executives of the NDC, led by Mr Michael Aidoo, Regional chairman, constit­uency executives and other party faithful. —GNA