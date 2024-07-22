Winneba to host ECOWAS Parliament

Winneba in the Central Region is set to host the delocalised meeting of the Joint Committee of Agriculture, Environment, Natural Resources, Energy and Mines, and Infrastruc­ture of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The delocalised conference con­cept, which aims to host regional lawmakers outside traditional capital cities, is aimed at bringing governance closer to the people and creating opportunities.

Scheduled from Monday, July 29 to Saturday, August 3, 2024, the meeting would focus on the theme, ‘Plastic Waste Management Challenges and Prospects in the implementation and Community Activities.’

This will be Winneba’s third time hosting the meeting, following the 2021 and 2023 editions.

An invitation sent to Members of the ECOWAS Parliament on July 12 in Abuja, Nigeria, outlined the discussions focusing on envi­ronmentally sound management of plastic waste in the sub-region.

“The aim of the meeting is to inform Members of Parliament about strategies and mechanisms developed by ECOWAS for the de­velopmentally sound management of plastic waste in the ECOWAS region, and enable them to make recommendations to the ECOWAS Commission,” the invitation letter signed by the Acting Secretary General to the ECOWAS Parlia­ment, K. Bertin Some, stated.

ECOWAS hopes this meeting would “improve community leg­islation to ensure the coordinated implementation of environmental management policies and integrat­ed management plans for chemicals and plastic waste.”

Member of Parliament for Effutu and the host constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said in a statement that the meeting provides an opportunity for the continent to appreciate the investment potential in the area.

Labeling Effutu as a “burgeon­ing hub for tourism,” Mr Afen­yo-Markin, who is also the Third Speaker of the ECOWAS Parlia­ment, stated, “We are excited to unveil several investment projects that promise significant returns and contribute to our community’s development.”

With an impressive 82 per cent literacy rate, he noted that the area boasts a highly educated and skilled workforce ready to manage such investments for mutual benefit.

According to him, the strategic location of Effutu—sandwiched between Accra and Cape Coast along the ECOWAS trans-coastal highway—makes it easily accessible to markets and resources.

“Investing in Effutu means taking advantage of Ghana’s stable democracy, access to a large domestic and regional market, abundant natural resources, and a business-friendly environment. Effutu is not just a place to invest; it is a place to thrive and grow,” he said in the statement.