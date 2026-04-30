Work resumes on stalled Abokobi Polyclinic

Reconstruction works have begun on the stalled Abokobi Polyclinic Project in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The GIZ-sponsored project, which started in 2021 and was expected to be completed within eight months, stalled at the lintel level after funding was withdrawn and later transitioned to government support, leading to payment challenges.

This situation delayed the project for four years.

The project is expected to upgrade the facility to polyclinic status, with additional space for clinical services, including an Out-Patients Department (OPD), dressing rooms, laboratories, consulting rooms, an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) unit, children’s ward, family planning unit, scan and CT room, pharmacy, recovery wards, and offices for staff.

However, following his confirmation in 2025, the Ga East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Edmond Agboh, pledged to prioritise the completion of the project, stressing that upgrading the facility remained a key objective.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times in February this year, he indicated that the contractor had been directed to return to site and complete the project within three months, following the completion of the tendering process and approval by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

A visit by The Ghanaian Times to the site at Abokobi yesterday showed contractors working on both interior and exterior plastering, while the frontage of the building had also been levelled.

The Project Manager of Geonatis Investment Ghana Limited, the contractor working on the project, Mr Richard Selasie Sattey, assured that the facility, currently about 60 per cent complete, would be finished by the end of May and handed over in the first week of June.

According to him, electrical piping and water systems have been installed, while window frames have also been fixed.

He added that minor works, including plastering, would be completed by the weekend.

Mr Sattey further noted that both interior and exterior painting would be undertaken simultaneously, while tiling would follow the laying of electrical cables and floor piping.

He said landscaping and construction of a car park would be completed by mid-May after the installation of air conditioners, adding that, “the new facility would be integrated with the old building to provide more space for operations.”

The Administrator of the clinic, Mr Adu Wisdom Acheampong, commended the assembly for reviving the project, noting that it would significantly enhance healthcare delivery in the area.

He explained that the old structure would be converted into wards, while consulting rooms would be moved to the new facility, which already has two wards and an emergency unit.

Mr Acheampong said the facility now meets polyclinic status, with four doctors, and appealed for an ambulance to support emergency response.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU