Workshop on data collection , usage to promote institutional growth held in Ho

Participants at the one day workshop

An Information technology (IT) based organisation in Ho, Young and Safe MEL has ended a training workshop for public institutions in the Ho Municipality on effective data collection and it’s relevance to managing institutions.

The workshop was attended by 37 participants drawn from the Department of Gender, Department of Children, and four tertiary institutions in the Ho Municipality.

They were equipped with skills in data collection, usage , and how it would promote institutional growth.

A Monitoring and Evaluation Consultant and Focal person, Mr Isaac Newton Bortey said effective data collection using modern technology had become necessary for organisations to enhance performance.

Mr Bortey stressed that it was crucial for institutions to improve data collection methods, which he said would definitely make information easier to understand.

According to him, visualisation of data was the best method to present information that would be clear and interesting to all.

A Group Leader of Node 8 Studio, an Information Communication Technology (ICT) organisation based in Ho, Mr Xorse Senanu lauded Young and Safe MEL organisations for the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory in Ho.

Mr Senanu said the laboratory would aid the teaching and learning of AI among the youth and institutions in the area.

According to him, the application of AI would enable community health nurses (CHN) to detect malnutrition at an early stage, help teachers to effectively prepare lesson plans, which he stressed would ensure growth.

Mr Senanu said the laboratory would not only shape communities but also support institutions to deliver effectively on their mandate, and urged the youth to take advantage of available opportunities to develop themselves.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, HO