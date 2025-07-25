GIPC, YEA, Weave Ghana join forces to tackle unemployment

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has facilitated the re­cruitment of 2,000 job seekers through a strategic partnership between the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Weave Ghana Limited, a leading importer and distributor of hair extensions and beauty products in Ghana.

The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Un­derstanding (MoU), follows tar­geted investor engagement efforts by GIPC’s Aftercare and Investor Grievance Division, which iden­tified a major recruitment gap at Weave Ghana and worked to find a sustainable solution.

This was revealed in a press statement issued by GIPC to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, outlining the purpose of the intervention as part of its investor aftercare mandate to address post-establishment challenges faced by businesses and to help them thrive.

According to the statement, the engagement took place between March and early June 2025 and was led by GIPC CEO, Mr Simon Madjie.

During discussions with Weave Ghana’s Head of HR and Ad­ministration, Ms Rose Morrison, and Industrial Relations Manag­er, Mr Zakaria Mohammed, the team identified an urgent need to recruit a large number of skilled workers.

In response, it stated that the Aftercare Division initiated high-level consultations with the Youth Employment Agency, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that commits the Agency to supporting Weave Ghana in recruiting and training 2,000 job seekers to fill key operational roles.

Speaking at the signing ceremo­ny, YEA CEO, Mr Malik Basin­tale, noted that the collaboration reflects the Agency’s broader commitment to tackling unem­ployment.

“We are open to anything that has to do with securing jobs for the young people in this country,” he stated, adding that the YEA is preparing to launch a national Employment Bureau to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers across sectors.

Ms Morrison described the intervention as timely and im­pactful, saying, “This partnership helps us resolve a longstanding labour recruitment challenge while also creating employment for many Ghanaians.”

Mr Madjie highlighted the outcome as a prime example of the value of proactive investor engagement.

“It is a testament to the Cen­tre’s commitment to ensuring that the post-establishment needs of investors are addressed to promote business growth and job creation,” he remarked.

He further noted that this achievement adds to a series of successful outcomes led by GIPC’s Aftercare and Investor Grievance Division, which is re­sponsible for investor satisfaction and long-term business support.

The statement again revealed that GIPC is in the process of reviewing its governing Act to include the introduction of an Investor Grievance Mechanism, aimed at strengthening the Cen­tre’s ability to respond to complex investor concerns.

“Investor aftercare is one of several strategies we employ to ensure that businesses not only establish in Ghana also thrive,” Mr Madjie emphasised.

He then encouraged investors to take full advantage of the Cen­tre’s Aftercare services and engage openly during routine visits.

The Centre reiterated its com­mitment to building a supportive investment climate that enables business growth and delivers measurable economic impact, particularly in job creation.

BY TIMES REPORTER