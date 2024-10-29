Wulong: A model of transformation through ecological preservation and tourism

Nestled in the breathtaking Chongqing municipality, about a three-hour drive from the bustling city centre, Wulong County stands as a shining example of transformation. This remote region, once one of China’s poorest, has undergone a remark­able change, largely inspired by President Xi Jinping’s 2005 decla­ration that “clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.” This statement has since become a guiding principle for China’s ap­proach to ecological and economic development, with Wulong as one of its most successful case studies.

From poverty to prosperity

Wulong was not always the tour­ist haven it is today. In 1997, the county’s annual per capita income was a meager $200, with most resi­dents relying on traditional farming to make ends meet. Economic growth seemed a distant dream. However, a bold decision to invest in tourism sparked a revolution in the region’s fortunes.

Over the next two decades, tour­ism reshaped Wulong’s economy. Income levels soared more than tenfold, and by 2017, the district— home to 300,000 residents—was officially declared poverty-free. Today, around 100,000 locals are employed in tourism-related indus­tries, building a thriving, sustain­able economy that capitalises on the region’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Wulong’s green transforma­tion

At the heart of Wulong’s success is its commitment to environmen­tal conservation, a strategy skillfully led by He Qing, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Secretary for the district. With over 67 per cent forest coverage, Wulong has become a model for balancing economic growth with ecological preservation. This green landscape has not only attracted tourists but also stands as a testament to China’s broader commitment to ecological protection.

In addition to its natural allure, Wulong has earned several pres­tigious accolades. The region was declared a World Natural Heritage Site, and in 2022, it received the UNWTO’s Best Tourism Vil­lage award. The discovery of the Western Han Tomb No. 1 in 2023 further cemented Wulong’s reputa­tion as a site of both historical and natural significance.

He Qing emphasizes that eco­logical and environmental protec­tion is maintained through strict guidelines, known as the “three red lines”—ecological conservation, farmland protection, and urban development boundaries. These rules ensure that the rapid growth of tourism does not come at the expense of Wulong’s natural envi­ronment.

Fairy Mountain Resort: A symbol of luxury and accessi­bility

One of Wulong’s most iconic developments is the Fairy Moun­tain Resort. Once home to a small village of just 300 residents, the area has been transformed into a premier luxury destination capable of hosting 300,000 visitors annu­ally. The addition of a high-speed rail link, set to reduce travel time to 30 minutes from the nearby Xiannvshan airport, is expected to draw even more tourists, further boosting the region’s economy.

The resort’s stunning alpine scenery and year-round activities offer something for everyone, from adventure seekers to those looking for a peaceful retreat in nature.

The Geological Wonders of Wulong: Three natural bridges

Wulong is home to some of the most spectacular natural forma­tions in the world, particularly the Tiankeng Three Bridges Site, a geological marvel. This site, located about 20 kilometres from Wulong’s centre, features three massive nat­ural stone arch bridges: Tianlong (Sky Dragon), Qinglong (Green Dragon), and Heilong (Black Dragon). These bridges, formed by millennia of geological processes, are the largest natural stone bridge group in Asia, towering over 150 meters high and spanning more than 300 meters across the Yang­shuihe Valley.

This unique karst topography draws visitors from around the globe, making it a must-see desti­nation for geologists and tourists alike. The dramatic natural scenery combined with the local cultural heritage creates a truly unforgetta­ble experience.

Reviving cultural heritage

Beyond its natural beauty, Wulong is also a repository of rich cultural heritage. Under the Tianlong Bridge lies a recon­structed courtyard replicating the Tianfu Official Post, originally built during the Tang Dynasty. Although the original structure has long since vanished, the careful recon­struction preserves its historical authenticity and gives visitors a glimpse into Wulong’s past as a key government hub.

Guiyuan Resort: Tradition Meets Modernity

In Wulong’s Jingzhu Village, the Guiyuan Resort exemplifies how tourism can be a force for rural revitalisation. The village, locat­ed in the heart of Fairy Maiden Mountain, was once on the decline, with younger generations leaving in search of better opportuni­ties. However, its integration into Wulong’s tourism landscape has breathed new life into the commu­nity.

Surrounded by stunning land­scapes—dolines, pinewoods, and gorges—Jingzhu Village is a haven for nature lovers. Its traditional architecture, terraced fields, and family-based community clusters have been preserved, offering vis­itors an authentic glimpse of rural life. The resort has introduced organic farming, cultural activities, and eco-friendly accommodations, creating a unique blend of tradition and modern tourism.

Looking Ahead: Balancing prosperity and preservation

Wulong’s success is just one part of China’s broader strategy to achieve moderate prosperity for all its citizens by 2050. Pilot programs, such as those in the Southeastern Demonstration Zone in Zheji­ang province, aim to extend this model to other parts of central and western China. Changzhong, a local academic, underscores China’s commitment to continu­ous development, stating, “What we need, we will develop. Barriers we will overcome. What the world requires, we will try to learn from other countries.”

A Tie-Dyeing Tradition: Wu­long’s cultural craftsmanship

One of Wulong’s lesser-known cultural treasures is its tie-dyeing craftsmanship, a skill inherited from the Bai ethnic group. With roots dating back over 1,000 years, this ancient art reached its height during the Ming and Qing Dynas­ties. Listed as a national intangi­ble cultural heritage in 2006, the tie-dyeing process involves intricate techniques that result in beautifully patterned fabrics, celebrated for their historical and artistic value.

Conclusion: A model for sus­tainable development

Wulong’s remarkable transfor­mation from a poor, rural county to a flourishing tourism hub is a testament to the power of stra­tegic ecological preservation and economic planning. The region’s success demonstrates that even the most remote areas can become thriving centres of prosperity and cultural significance, provided they are nurtured with care and fore­sight. Wulong stands as a beacon of what is possible when nature, culture, and modern development are harmoniously combined.

