10 contest for Bono Regional Council of State

Ten persons have filed their nominations to contest the Council of State elections in the Bono Region, Mr Ernest Opoku, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), said on Monday.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, he said only the 10 contestants including a female filed after the closing of nomination on January 31, 2025, saying their ages ranged between 40 and 60 years.

Mr Opoku said the commission had since submitted the nominations to the EC headquarters in Accra, awaiting the notice of poll and the subsequent conduct of the elections, scheduled for February 11, 2025.

