Oxygen City and the promise of balanced development

The sod-cutting for the Ho Oxygen City housing project late last year by President John Dramani Mahama marks more than the start of another real estate development; it represents a symbolic and practical shift in Ghana’s long-standing approach to urban growth and housing delivery.

For decades, public housing initiatives have been heavily concentrated in Accra and its environs, leaving regional capitals and secondary cities to grow in largely unplanned and under-resourced ways.

The decision by the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) to site its first-ever project outside Tema in Ho is, therefore, both historic and instructive.

At a time when Ghana’s housing deficit continues to loom large, estimated to affect hundreds of thousands of households, the launch of an 800-unit, well-planned residential enclave with integrated social amenities deserves commendation.

Housing is not merely about shelter; it is about dignity, productivity, and social stability. President Mahama’s assertion that decent housing is a fundamental requirement for national cohesion speaks to a truth policymakers can no longer afford to sidestep.

The Oxygen City concept, with its promise of schools, health facilities, commercial centres, and recreational spaces, aligns with modern urban planning ideals. It reflects a conscious move away from chaotic sprawl towards orderly, serviced communities that reduce pressure on existing city infrastructure. If executed as planned, the project could serve as a model for future developments across the country, especially in fast-growing regional capitals like Ho.

However, beyond the optimism, critical questions must be addressed. Affordability remains the Achilles’ heel of many public housing projects.

While the single-digit interest rate and long repayment period are encouraging, the 25 per cent upfront down payment may still be beyond the reach of many working families, young professionals, and public sector workers—the very groups most affected by the housing deficit. Without deliberate mechanisms to make these units truly accessible, there is a risk that such estates become enclaves for a relatively privileged few, rather than inclusive communities.

In the view of The Ghanaian Times, the environmental and planning lessons TDC says it has drawn from Tema must also translate into concrete action. Sustainable waste management, water use, energy efficiency, and climate resilience should not be afterthoughts but central pillars of the Ho Oxygen City. As Ghana grapples with flooding, land degradation, and the effects of climate change, new urban developments must be part of the solution, not contributors to future problems.

Also important is the broader development impact. The success of Oxygen City should stimulate local employment, boost small businesses, and strengthen Ho’s position as an emerging investment destination. Housing projects of this scale must be integrated into the regional economy, rather than existing as isolated islands of modernity surrounded by underdeveloped communities.

The planned expansion of the Oxygen City model to other regions, including the north, is a welcome indication of government’s commitment to equitable growth. However, credibility will rest on delivery. Timelines must be respected, quality must not be compromised, and transparency in allocation must be guaranteed.

Ultimately, the Ho Oxygen City project offers a glimpse of what Ghana’s housing future could look like: balanced, planned, and regionally inclusive. Turning that promise into lasting impact will require political will, sound management, and an unwavering focus on the people housing policies are meant to serve.