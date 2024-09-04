2 in court for allegedly stealing Analgin injections

Two persons have appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly stealing 279 cartons of Analgin injections valued at GH¢223,200.

The accused, Stanley Smith Mensah, also known as Moni, and Daniel Nyarko, also known as Benzima, both electricians, are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and two counts of stealing. Both have pleaded not guilty.

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Ernest Abrah, who failed to appear in court.

The presiding judge, Angela Attachie, granted bail to Mensah and Nyarko in the sum of GH¢223,200 each, with two sureties justified by landed property.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, said that the complainant, Collins Donkor, is the warehouse manager at Habmay Pharmacy Limited, located at Lakeside Community 5 in Tema.

The court heard that Abrah, the first accused, was a security guard at the warehouse.

Chief Insp Lanyo said Mensah, Nyarko, and the other accused, Prince, also known as Abua, Charles, and Ibrahim Sita, were casual workers hired to

load and unload pharmaceutical products at the warehouse.

The prosecution said on Sep­tember 11, 2023, the warehouse manager discovered that 196 box­es of analgin injections, valued at GH¢156,800, were missing.

Later, on October 23, 2023, another 83 cartons of the in­jections, valued at GH¢66,400, were missing, bringing the total value of stolen injections to GH¢223,200, according to Chief Insp Lanyo.

The prosecution said the warehouse manager reviewed CCTV footage, and it showed Abrah and a taxi driver, who is a witness in the case, moving boxes of Analgin injections from the warehouse to an unknown location.

Chief Insp Lanyo said the manager reported the case to the Lakeside Police, leading to Abrah’s arrest on October 27, 2023.

The prosecution said Abrah implicated Mensah, Nyarko, Prince, and Charles as his accom­plices.

Chief Insp Lanyo said that investigations revealed the ac­cused, and two others who were yet to be found, stole the cartons of Analgin injections and sold them to Ibrahim Sita, who is also hiding. —GNA