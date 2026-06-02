Tema Police arrest driver, seize 12 sacks of suspected indian hemp

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old driver, Bismark Kpormeno, for possession of a large quantity of compressed plant materials suspected to be Indian hemp.

The arrest was made on Sunday, 31 May 2026 by officers of the Tema Highway Patrol Unit during an operation along the Tema-Ada road.

According to police, the suspect was driving a Hyundai Mighty I container truck and failed to stop when signaled. He attempted to evade arrest but was pursued and apprehended at Bondase.

A search of the vehicle revealed twelve 12 sacks and eighty 80 parcels of compressed plant materials concealed in a container and wrapped in sellotape.

Preliminary investigations show the narcotics were allegedly loaded at Kpeve in the Volta Region and were being transported to Ada.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations. The truck and exhibits have been impounded for evidential purposes.

The Tema Regional Police Command says it remains committed to combating drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

They also urged the public to support law enforcement by providing timely and credible information on suspicious activities.