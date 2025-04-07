 2 MPs to face NIB Investigators today

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mus­tapha Ussif, is scheduled to meet investigators from the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) for questioning today on the precincts of Parliament.

Also expected to meet the investigators is Member of Parliament (MP) for the Gomoa Central Constituency, Mr Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A-Plus, for reasons currently unspecified.

The meeting followed a request by the National Intelligence Bu­reau to Parliament for the release of the two MPs for the exercise.

Following that, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, in a letter issued by the Clerk of Parliament, authorised the release of the two to be questioned by the NIB.

“Please refer to your letter dated March 25, 2025, regarding the request for the release of Mustapha Yussif, MP for Yagaba Kubori Constituency, and Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus), MP for Gomoa Central Constituency.

“I am directed by the Rt Hon Speaker to inform you that, hav­ing regard to the limitations of Articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, the existing protocols established with the security and intelligence agencies, and also the public interest, Parliament, in principle, agrees to the request in the above matter,” read the statement issued by the Parliamentary Clerk, Mr Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror.

“Accordingly, the Rt Hon Speaker has directed the Hon­ourable Members to make themselves available for the preliminary interaction with your officials in Parliament, on Mon­day, April 7, 2025, at 10:00 am at the Sir Emmanuel Charles Quist Conference Room, Office of the Speaker,” the statement said.

BY ANDREW NORTEY