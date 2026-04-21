PAC commences second Zonal Public Hearing in Kumasi

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today commenced its second Zonal Public Hearing in Kumasi Ashanti Region to examine the 2024 Auditor-General’s Report on public schools and District Assemblies yesterday, April 20, 2026.

In her opening remarks, the Chairperson of the Committee, Abena Osei Asare noted that the Committee will consider four (4) Auditor – General’s reports, namely, District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) & Other Statutory Funds, The Accounts of District Assemblies for the Financial Year (IGF), Pre-University Education Institutions and lastly Colleges of Education in the year ending 31st December 2024.

She assured the various District Assemblies and other institutions invited to respond to infractions cited in the Auditor-General’s report that the Committee would be transparent in asking questions as well as granting opportunities to all to explain issues to the Committee.

Abena Osei Asare, allowed the Ranking Member of the Committee, Samuel Atta Mills to chair the sitting with the explanation that her government was in power then, therefore she could not chair over Auditor-General reports of 2024.