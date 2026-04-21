RNAQ pledges GHC100,000 to support Okyeame Kwame’s “Clap” song Promotion

Kwame Nsiah Apau, widely known as Okyeame Kwame, and the Rap Dacta, celebrated his 50th birthday with the release of a rhythmic reggae tune titled “Clap.”

The song shines a spotlight on applauding those making remarkable contributions to society and encourages people to celebrate the successes of their friends and family.

Just a week after its release, “Clap” has garnered widespread positive reactions from influencers across Ghana, Jamaica, America, South Africa, and other parts of the world.

In one of the reaction videos shared by Okyeame Kwame, renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye, aka RNAQ, expressed his admiration, saying, “Love this song and the lyrics. I want to support its promotion with GHC 100,000. Well done.”

Okyeame Kwame, who had previously promised to build a Paediatric Emergency Ward at Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi before his birthday, would certainly benefit from this generous support for such a meaningful project.

His 50th birthday celebration was a successful all-white event held at +233 Pub and Grill, featuring amazing performances that added to the memorable occasion.

Watch Okyeame Kwame clap visualiser here:

https://youtu.be/qMO-Ufr6Vwc?is=ByivCkKtmUVcHxV_