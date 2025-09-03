24.3 Million Ghanaians now online – Sam George discloses

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has disclosed that 24.3 million Ghanaians are currently online, representing an internet penetration rate of 70 percent.

He made this known on Wednesday at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) auditorium in Accra during the media launch of the 2025 National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), which is being held under the theme “Building a Safe, Informed, and Accountable Digital Space.”

The Minister further revealed that social media adoption in Ghana has risen to 7.95 million active accounts, representing 22.9 percent of the population and placing the country 15th globally in social media presence.

Mr George explained that while the increase in internet use creates opportunities for education, business and innovation, it also exposes citizens to risks such as online fraud, blackmail and unauthorised access.

He urged Ghanaians to protect themselves online and encouraged institutions and the media to play an active role in promoting responsible use of digital platforms.

By: Jacob Aggrey