24hour Economy Secretariat extends LePIP EOI deadline to 31 october

The 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme Secretariat has extended the deadline for prospective tenants to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the Legon Pharmaceutical Innovation Park (LePIP) to October 31, 2026.

The extension is to provide additional time for eligible pharmaceutical manufacturers and other prospective businesses to apply to establish operations within the designated pharmaceutical and life sciences industrial park within the Greater Accra Region.

The park is projected to create more than 3,000 direct jobs during its first phase, with an estimated 30,000 additional jobs expected in subsequent phases. Several thousand indirect employment opportunities are also anticipated across manufacturing, packaging, logistics, engineering, research and related services.

LePIP is a flagship industrial transformation project under the 24-Hour Economy Programme, envisioned as a 2,000-acre ecosystem beginning with a 40-hectare pilot pharmaceutical manufacturing platform withn the Osudoku/Ningo Prampram enclave.

According to a statement issued in Accra by the Secretariat, the project seeks to strengthen local pharmaceutical manufacturing, reduce dependence on imported medicines, attract investment, expand exports and create sustainable employment opportunities.

LePIP is designed to provide an integrated industrial environment for pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development, quality assurance, logistics and related services.

The planned facilities and services include reliable power and water, shared utilities, centralised quality control and testing laboratories, warehousing, cold-chain facilities, environmental management systems, regulatory support and digital infrastructure.

The park is projected to create more than 3,000 direct jobs during its first phase, with an estimated 30,000 additional jobs expected in subsequent phases. Several thousand indirect employment opportunities are also anticipated across manufacturing, packaging, logistics, engineering, research and related services.

A Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Centre of Excellence, in partnership with the University of Ghana, is expected to strengthen industry skills development, with a target of supplying more than 1,000 skilled workers to the pharmaceutical industry within its first five years.

The Secretariat encourages eligible businesses and prospective tenants interested in establishing operations within LePIP to submit their Expressions of Interest for tenancy before the revised deadline of 31 October 2026.

EOI application form: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/DCD5KF90zW

Enquiries: lepip@24hplus.gov.gh

Telephone: +233 548 652 873

The statement said the development of LePIP forms part of the Government’s broader efforts to strengthen domestic productive capacity, create jobs and position Ghana as a competitive pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution hub serving West Africa and the wider African market.

BY TIMES REPORTER