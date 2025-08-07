Bridget Otoo expresses worry over sensationalism, unprofessionalism in the media space

Presidential Staffer in charge of Government Communications at the Office of the President, Bridget Otoo, has raised concerns about the growing trend of sensationalism and unprofessional conduct in Ghana’s media landscape.

She made the revelation in a social media post on Thursday, following recent media coverage of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two cabinet ministers and six others in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

According to her, the rush to break news often leads to a lack of empathy and respect for the privacy of grieving families.

She said the media must learn to sacrifice speed for sensitivity, especially when reporting on the loss of lives.

“It cannot be business as usual. Some news producers and editors go as far as encouraging reporters to film the most painful scenes, even when the tragedy itself is already heartbreaking” she intimated.

Bridget Otoo described this behaviour as tasteless and excessive, saying it robs the bereaved of their dignity.

She noted that many journalists, including herself, have become used to this approach over time, despite the public’s clear disapproval.

She also revealed that reporters are sometimes punished by their supervisors for refusing to record vulnerable moments or for admitting they lack the skills to cover certain complex stories.

The presidential staffer called on the National Media Commission, the Ghana Journalists Association, and civil society organisations to take stronger action.

She suggested that media houses which break privacy rules should be sanctioned, especially within the first 48 hours of a tragedy.

Bridget Otoo stressed that families affected by tragedy deserve privacy, respect, and dignity, and that empathy in reporting must be made a top priority.

By: Jacob Aggrey