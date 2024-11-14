 2nd Lady rallies support from Okaishie traders for Dr Bawumia

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Presiden­tial Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as he seeks to address the con­cerns of traders and foster national development.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Okaishie Executive Traders Union in Accra on Tuesday, she emphasised the impact of effective communica­tion between traders and government, noting that im­provements in the trading sector contribute significantly to national growth.

Highlighting Dr Bawumia’s commitment to the sector, she disclosed that his manifesto was shaped with input from trader unions to address their specific needs. If elected, Dr Bawumia has pledged to lower taxes and drasti­cally reduce port clearance duties, a move expected to cut costs on goods and services.

To further demonstrate his support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Mrs Bawumia explained that Dr Bawumia’s plans to establish an SME Bank, which would enable individuals and or­ganisations to access loans tailored to their needs.

She also shared plans for a ded­icated fund to empower women, helping them support their families through sustainable business ventures.

“On December 7th, Ghanaians have a choice to vote for a leader who is humble, intelligent, and vi­sionary. Dr Bawumia is committed to managing the country effectively and bringing tangible benefits to every Ghanaian,” she emphasised.

The Second Lady also noted a planned skills training programme for kayayei (female head porters) nationwide, aiming to equip them with new skills to improve their livelihoods. Commending the union executives for their dedica­tion and contributions to the party, she assured them of Dr Bawumia’s continued support.

Additionally, Mrs Bawumia also called on members of the union to vote for the parliamentary candidate of Odododiodio Con­stituency, Abdul Mannaf Sowah, who she said, would work closely with government to ensure local development and bring home the benefits of NPP policies.

Mr Abdul Mannaf Sowah, in his submission also highlighted the significance of the union for both the Constituency and the NPP. “The Okaishie Executive Union joining the voices advocating to maintain the NPP and break the eight-year cycle will strengthen our chances,” he noted.

Mr Sowah urged Ghanaians to protect their markets and support local traders, recalling that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was voted out for a reason. “Let’s keep moving forward,” he said, calling onconstituents who feel their needs haven’t been fully addressed to remain patient, assur­ing that improvements are coming.

With elections only weeks away, Mr Sowah encouraged support­ers to reach out to friends and family members who may have lost interest in voting, asking them to consider returning to the polls. He also cautioned against engaging in politics of insult, promoting a peaceful campaign that could at­tract additional votes for the NPP.

The executives of the union donated 4,000 pieces of party souvenirs, Mobile phones, 400 Cylinders and the NPP bill boards at vantage points as a sign of their support to the party.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG