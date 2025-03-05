3rd Ghana Police Mosque annual Ramadan lectures begin Saturday

THE Ghana Police Mosque in Accra will on Saturday begin the 3rd Annual Ramadan Lecture Series, a forum that convenes eminent academics and thinkers each weekend, during Ramadan to discuss spiritually enlightening and provocative subjects with the Muslim community.

The lecture series seeks to pro­vide participants with insightful information and spiritual direction to improve their day-to-day lives as well as offer a chance for inter­action, education, and community building throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

It also seeks to encourage significant change and in-depth contemplation throughout Rama­dan by tackling important issues including mental health, nutrition, the economy, civil involvement, and personal development. It provides a chance for the com­munity to develop academically, socially, and spiritually, strength­ening their ties to their beliefs and ideals.

A neurosurgeon and specialist from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Muhammad Hadi Abdullah, will give a talk titled “Mental Health and Spiritual Well-Being During Ramadan: Psychological and Neurological Insights” to be chaired by the Minister of the Interior and Member of Parlia­ment for Asawase Constituency, Muhammad Muntaka Mubarak.

Dr Kasim Muhammad, a nutrition specialist and lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, will make presentation on “Nutritional Planning for Suhoor and Iftar: Ensuring a Balanced and Healthy Diet.”

Six other scholars and academ­ics will also take their turns to present papers on topical issues, over the weekend during the month-long Ramadan.

The theme for this year’s lectures is “Ramadan: A Time for Reflection and Self-Transforma­tion,” That seeks to promote pro­found contemplation and inspire significant transformation in one’s spiritual and everyday lives.

Through stimulating talks, debates, and academic insights, the programme aims to make a connection between faith and modern issues, giving partici­pants useful advice they may use outside of Ramadan.

The Ghana Police Mosque’s Annual Ramadan Lecture Series is a distinctive break from the customary Tafsir (exegesis and explanation of the Quran) that occurs at most mosques.

The management of the Gha­na Police Mosque has broadened its scope to give more scholars and intellectuals from different backgrounds a more extensive platform, acknowledging the value of intellectual and spiritual diversity.

This programme makes Ramadan more memorable and fulfilling by giving the congrega­tion and participants access to a variety of viewpoints.

The annual Ramadan lecture is under the auspices the National Police Imam, Assistant Commis­sioner of Police (ACP) Imam Husein Abdur Rahim Husein.

Additionally, the Ghana Police Mosque will keep up its regular iftar programme, feeding more than 600 attendees every evening.

Throughout the month, there will be nightly Tarawih prayers, with special Tahajjud prayers offered on the final 10 nights of Ramadan.

The holy month will conclude with Eid festivities, and the mosque will also be in charge of allocating yearly contributions from business groups and chari­ties to help the less fortunate.

