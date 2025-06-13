5 envoys present letters of credence to Pres

Five diplomats have present­ed their letters of credence to President John Dramani Mahama on their appoint­ments as envoys to Ghana.

The five diplomats are from the continents of Africa, Asia, Eu­rope, and the Caribbean.

They are Ambassadors Bul Quoc Hung, Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Athanasios B. Kotsionis, Greece; Antit Mohsen, Tu­nisia; Edouard Nduwimana, Burundi and Lincoln George Downer, the High Commissioner of Jamaica to Ghana.

The recognition of the new envoys mark the beginning of their official duty in Ghana and renewed commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties between Ghana and their respective countries.

President John Mahama (right) in a

handshake with Lincoln George Downer,

High Commissioner of Jamaica President John Mahama with Antit

Mohsen, Ambassador of the Republic of

Tunisia, after receiving his credentials President John Mahama with

Edouard Nduwimana, Ambassador of

the Republic of Burundi Athanasios V. Kotsionis, Ambassador of the

Hellenic Republic of Greece, presenting his

credentials to President Mahama Bui Quoc Hung of Vietnam exchanging

greetings with President Mahama

Receiving their letters of credence at the Presidency in Accra on Tuesday Pres­ident Mahama welcomed the envoys to Ghana and highlighted the importance of a closer relations between Ghana and their respective nations.

President Mahama underscored the need to have a permanent joint commis­sion for cooperation with the countries to serve as a platform to identify and explore mutually beneficial opportunities in eco­nomic and trade sectors.

He revealed Ghana’s intention to vie for the chairmanship of the African Union (AU) Commission in 2029.

He used the occasion to appeal to the envoys of Burundi and Tunisia to rally support for Ghana’s bid when the time comes.

“We value the strong relationships we have built with your countries, and we look forward to even greater collaboration in the years ahead,” President Mahama said.

The presentation of credentials is a key diplomatic tradition that formally accred­its foreign envoys to begin their official duties in Ghana.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI