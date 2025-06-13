5 envoys present letters of credence to Pres

Five diplomats have presented their letters of credence to President John Dramani Mahama on their appointments as envoys to Ghana.
The five diplomats are from the continents of Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean.
They are Ambassadors Bul Quoc Hung, Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Athanasios B. Kotsionis, Greece; Antit Mohsen, Tunisia; Edouard Nduwimana, Burundi and Lincoln George Downer, the High Commissioner of Jamaica to Ghana.
The recognition of the new envoys mark the beginning of their official duty in Ghana and renewed commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties between Ghana and their respective countries.
Receiving their letters of credence at the Presidency in Accra on Tuesday President Mahama welcomed the envoys to Ghana and highlighted the importance of a closer relations between Ghana and their respective nations.
President Mahama underscored the need to have a permanent joint commission for cooperation with the countries to serve as a platform to identify and explore mutually beneficial opportunities in economic and trade sectors.
He revealed Ghana’s intention to vie for the chairmanship of the African Union (AU) Commission in 2029.
He used the occasion to appeal to the envoys of Burundi and Tunisia to rally support for Ghana’s bid when the time comes.
“We value the strong relationships we have built with your countries, and we look forward to even greater collaboration in the years ahead,” President Mahama said.
The presentation of credentials is a key diplomatic tradition that formally accredits foreign envoys to begin their official duties in Ghana.
