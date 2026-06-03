Don’t derail Free Primary Health Care programme… Dixcove Omanhene warns

The Omanhene of Lower Dixcove, Nana Akwasi Agyeman IX, has cautioned against actions that could derail the success of the government’s flagship Free Primary Health Care (PHC) programme, warning particularly about possible financial and administrative bottlenecks from central authorities in Accra.

He stressed that the initiative must be allowed to succeed without interference.

He noted that while government often releases funds at the launch of new programmes, challenges sometimes arise at the ministerial and headquarters levels, which disrupt implementation.

“This programme should succeed. Our only worry is that government releases money when a new programme is launched, but some people at the headquarters and ministries in Accra disrupt the whole arrangement. This programme should not follow that path,” he explained.

Nana Agyeman made the remarks on Monday at the Western Regional launch of the Free PHC programme in Takoradi. The event was held on the theme: ‘Contributing to national efforts on removing financial barriers towards universal health coverage.’

The programme is currently being piloted in Jomoro, Ellembelle, Wassa Amenfi East, Wassa Amenfi West and Wassa East.

The Omanhene described the initiative as laudable, particularly for rural communities where access to healthcare remains a challenge.

The Deputy Director of Administration, Mr Jeremiah Tiimob, explained that the programme formed part of the health component of the government’s 24-hour economy agenda and urged health workers to familiarise themselves with its policy objectives.

He said the initiative was designed to remove financial barriers at the primary healthcare level, strengthen preventive care, and improve equity, accessibility and efficiency in the delivery of basic health services.

Mr Tiimob noted that despite progress made in the health sector, financial barriers remained a major challenge, with out-of-pocket payments still limiting access to care.

He disclosed that about 40 per cent of healthcare payments in the region were still made through the “cash and carry” system, compared to about 60 per cent covered by National Health Insurance Scheme subscribers. He added that the region should ideally reduce out-of-pocket payments to below 20 per cent.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Nelson, described Free PHC as the foundation of a resilient health system, underling that preventive care builds trust, reduces the burden of disease and enhances productivity.

He said the initiative reflected government’s commitment to ensuring that healthcare was not only available but also accessible before conditions worsened or became financially burdensome.

He also emphasised the need to focus on improving the quality of service delivery across health facilities.

The Acting Western Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Kofi Owusu, described the policy as robust and capable of significantly improving the health and well-being of the population.

He urged stakeholders to contribute practical ideas to ensure the programme’s success.

The Ellembelle District Director of Health, Dr Augustine Amoako, assured that effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms would be put in place to sustain the initiative.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI

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