ABOUT 600 students from schools across the Eastern Region took part in the Eastern Regional Taekwondo Awareness Programme organised by the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) at St. Mary’s Day Care and Preparatory School, Okorase, Koforidua.

The programme, organised by the Eastern Regional Taekwondo Association under the GTF, forms part of the federation’s nationwide campaign to expand Taekwondo in schools and communities and promote its contribution to discipline, physical fitness, self-defence and youth development.

The federation launched the regional awareness campaign in the Ashanti Region and has since engaged 200 schoolchildren in Cape Coast and reached 315 students in the Upper West Region.

The Koforidua programme also brought together representatives of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS), the NSA, the Ghana Police Service, educational institutions and coaches.

The campaign sought to build awareness of Taekwondo beyond competitive sport. It encourages schools to make it part of their extracurricular activities and supports the establishment of community-based clubs and training centres.

The Chairman of GNACOPS in the Eastern Region, Rev. Awaitey, welcomed the initiative and said education should go beyond academic instruction to include the physical, mental and character development of children.

He stated that Taekwondo could help young people develop discipline, respect, self-control, perseverance and confidence, qualities that matter not only in sport but also in their education and future lives.

Rev. Awaitey also assured the Eastern Regional Taekwondo Association of GNACOPS’ readiness to encourage collaboration between private schools and the association to promote Taekwondo among learners.

The Vice-President of the GTF, Mr Maxwell Theodore Alornyo, who chaired the occasion, reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to expanding Taekwondo in educational institutions and communities.

Mr Alornyo stressed that participation should be inclusive, with opportunities for people regardless of their gender, age or background.

Representatives of the Ghana Police Service also took part, with District Commander, DSP Stephen Nkansah Adweso, and Chief Inspector Raphael Conney of the Okorase CID Division among the invited guests.

Their presence opened the way for stronger engagement between the sporting community, schools and the security services on youth development and community-based sport.

A representative from the NSA in the Eastern Region addressed participants on sports development and the importance of encouraging young people to take part in organised sporting activities.

The programme featured demonstrations by students and Taekwondo teams, showcasing the techniques and discipline associated with the martial art.

Adonten Senior High School Cadet Band opened the performance segment with a drill display. Students from St. Mary’s Day Care and Preparatory School, St. Matthias Preparatory School and Child Matters Academy then displayed Taekwondo demonstrations.

A senior Taekwondo team, led by Coach Selom, delivered the final demonstration, drawing loud appreciation from the audience.

Other participating schools included Lambasa and Patience International School, Royal Academy, Little Flower School, Agaboss Preparatory School, Sompana Preparatory School, Betlin Educational Complex and Grace Child Academy.

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