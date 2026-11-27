SCIENTISTS at the CSIR-Crops Research Institute (CSIR-CRI) have introduced agricultural lime and plant biostimulants to restore soil health and increase crop yields.

The integrated soil-health intervention is aimed at neutralising soil acidity, releasing nutrients trapped in the soil and helping crops make better use of applied fertilisers.

Unveiling the initiative at a Farmer Field Day and Technology Demonstration at Fumesua in the Ashanti Region yesterday, a Principal Research Scientist at CSIR-CRI, Dr Kennedy Agyeman, said acidic soils were undermining efforts to improve agricultural productivity.

He explained that applying large quantities of chemical fertilisers to acidic soils often failed to produce the expected results because the soil conditions prevented crops from effectively absorbing essential nutrients.

Citing soil research surveys in the Ashanti Region, Dr Agyeman said more than 68 per cent of the soils surveyed in the Bosomtwe District were acidic.

Beyond restoring soil health, the researchers are also promoting plant biostimulants as a way of helping farmers improve crop performance and maximise the benefits of conventional fertilisers.

At the field demonstration, CSIR-CRI showcased ongoing trials at Fumesua and Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality to assess the performance of two biostimulant products, Ekofertile and Microfertile, in maize and soybean production.

The researchers explained that biostimulants were not substitutes for conventional chemical fertilisers, which supplied essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

Rather, they helped stimulate plant growth by supporting root and shoot development, improving nutrient-use efficiency and strengthening crops’ ability to withstand environmental stress.

Dr Agyeman stated that the institute was committed to scientifically assessing agricultural technologies before recommending them to farmers.

“As a research institution, we cannot recommend an agricultural product to farmers simply because it is available on the market or because of claims made about its performance. We must scientifically evaluate such products under our local soil and climatic conditions,” he highlighted.

The trials are being conducted using a randomised complete block design, with five treatments across three replications.

The crops are managed under recommended agronomic practices, including conventional fertiliser applications, while the biostimulants are introduced at specific stages of plant development. Read More.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, FUMESUA

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