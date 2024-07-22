7 fire fighters injured in line of duty

Seven fire fighters sustained various injuries in an accident at Otwenk­wanta near Kade in the Eastern Region on Sunday.

The personnel, who were from the Kade Fire Station in the Eastern Region, were on board a Fire Tender truck FS 438 in which they were responding to an emergency call at around 9:8am when the incident occurred.

They sustained injuries on the neck, spinal and head inju­ries, among others.

The accident was reported to have attracted a large crowd to the scene who assisted in rescuing the firefighters.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Chief Officer Grade One (ACFO I) Timothy Osafo-Af­fum, disclosed this to the Gha­naian Times in Accra yesterday.

ACFO Osafo-Affum said the truck was reported to have skidded in a sharp curve, hit a heap of sand and overturned.

He also disclosed that seven out of eight crew members suffered injuries as a result of the crash when responding to an emergency.

The Fire PRO stated that two out of the five fire fighters who were rushed to Saint Dominic’s Hospital have been treated and discharged while two remain in critical condition at the Kade Government Hospital, adding that one escaped unhurt.

“The driver and the officer in charge are in critical condi­tion at the Kade Government Hospital,” he added.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI