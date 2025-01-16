A.M.E Zion Church Global Board of Bishops praises Ghana’s democratic progress

The President of the Global Board of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Zion Church, Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, says the foundation of Ghana’s democratic journey has once again been solidified, through the December 7, 2024 peaceful election and hitch-free political transition.

“This, obviously present yet another great opportunity to accelerate the transformational agenda,” he said during the recent visit to Ghana by the members of the Board of Bishops of the A.M.E Zion Church.

The Bishops, majority of whom reside in the United States of America, visited Ghana and Africa, for the first time as a group in the 200-year history of the A.M.E.Zion Church.

The board attributed their maiden visit as a group to Ghana, to the peaceful democratic development taking place in the country. Among those who accompanied the bishops,were the missionary supervisors and the church’s global administrative officials.

Rt Rev. DrDogbe, who is the first indigenous Ghanaian African Resident Bishop of the A.M.E, Zion Church, is in charge of the Western-West Africa Episcopal District, which covers Ghana, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire and Liberia.

He noted that Ghana’s peaceful democratic political journey, is a reminder that the leadership of our country is a going concern. “For us to have a peaceful election and to welcome people from all across the world who feel safe and secure within this country, I think, is something worth giving credit for.”

He gave the assurance that the A.M.E Zion will continue to support national development efforts in the areas of education, healthcare and other activities that will promote holistic growth of all citizens.

Members of the Board of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal A.M.E.Zion Church, praised Ghana’s positive democratic journey so far and urged all stakeholders to work in unity to sustain the country’s peace and stability. The Board of Bishops saluted and celebrated Ghanaians for the peace, tranquility, and safety and the continuous strides toward greater prosperity for all the people; and for the valuing of democratic principles. They appealed to Ghanaians to support the country’s leaders at all times in their quest to make life meaningful for all citizens.

Members of the Board of Bishops during their visit to Ghana toured historical sites in Accra, Cape Coast and Ketaand also presided over the Chapel Dedication Service of St John Society, which is the oldest A.M.E. Zion Church established in Ghana in Keta in the year 1899.

Senior Bishop of the A.M.E Zion Church, Right Reverend Dr.Darryl B. Starnes, described the Ghana trip as a life-changing experience for the team, saying seeing churches and schools has been inspiring. He added“visiting Cape Coast, where atrocities were inflicted upon our ancestors, is something I will never forget.It reminds us of the resilience and strength of our people.”

Another Bishop, Right Reverend Dr.W. Darin Moore, said the trip to Ghana, was truly a homecoming.

Retired Senior Bishop Right Rev. Dr. Kenneth Monroe, thanked the leadership of the Western-West Africa Episcopal District for honouring him with a facility at the Episcopal Corporate Head Office at Laterbiokorshie in Accra.

