Krachi West Assembly Unanimously Endorses Addo Prosper as MCE

The Krachi West Munic­ipal Assembly in the Oti Region has unanimously endorsed Mr Addo Prosper as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

All 34 Assembly members, including government appointees, voted in favour of Mr Prosper, giving him a 100 per cent ap­proval rate during a confirmation session held on Tuesday.

Regional Minister, John Kwad­wo Gyapong, who administered the oath of office, commended the Assembly Members for their unity and support.

He noted that the overwhelm­ing endorsement is a clear sign of the assembly’s commitment to accelerated development under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC administration.

Madam Helen Adwoa Ntoso, the Member of Parliament for Krachi West, also expressed her excitement over the endorsement.

She described the new MCE as a visionary leader and pledged her full support to ensure that more developmental projects are initiated across the municipality.

Madam Ntoso further empha­sised plans to boost the munic­ipality’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to drive the assem­bly’s development agenda.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Addo Prosper expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Mahama for the confidence reposed in him.

He also thanked the Region­al Minister, the MP, the entire NDC family, and the assembly members for their overwhelming support.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Prosper out­lined several pressing challenges facing the Municipality, including erratic power supply, water short­ages, youth unemployment, and a declining standard of education.

He pledged to work tirelessly to address these issues during his tenure.

The new MCE called on all citizens of Krachi West, both home and abroad, to contribute ideas and support to help uplift the Municipality.

He appealed for the cooper­ation, prayers, and unity of the people to enable him to deliver on his mandate and move Krachi West to greater heights.

—GNA