Abronye granted bail by Accra Circuit Court

An Accra Circuit Court has today granted bail to Abronye after his lawyer filed a fresh application.

The court admitted him to bail of GH¢50,000 without justification.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, Managing Counsel at Nkrumah & Associates, Lawyer Martey Addo reiterated that last week’s decision to deny bail was not proper in law.

“The same law, however, gave us an opportunity to repeat the application and correct such errors. We have argued and we are glad that our prayer has been heard,” he revealed.

By: Jacob Aggrey