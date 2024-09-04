Absa Bank launches 2 new debit cards

ABSA Bank has launched two new debit cards to serve the needs of it pre­mier and affluent clients.

The Infinite and Signature cards, introduced for the prestige customers, come with an insurance cover of $2.5 million.

The cards, according to the Bank, provide up to 40 per cent discount for shopping in any Absa Bank partner institution across the world.

In a related development, Absa Bank held the first draw under the Bank’s Change Your Story Cam­paign, which was started in July this year, to reward loyal customers of the Bank.

The first five lucky winners of the maiden draw each took home a cash prize of GH¢40, 000.00.

Speaking at the programme on last Friday, the Executive Director in charge of Retail and Business Banking of Absa Bank, Kobla Nyaletey, described the cards “As the best on planet earth.”

He said the launch of the two cards were to promote and encourage the use of cards, online and digital channels for payment in line with government digital payment agenda.

He also noted that the govern­ment was promoting the use of cards, digital and online channels to make payments and encourage the citizens to move away from cash payment.

The Executive Director for Retail and Business Banking said the launch of the cards followed feedback from the affluent clients of the Bank.

He indicated that the affluent clients travelled a lot and thus needed a bit of comfort.

“And therefore, listening to them, a lot of our customers say they need access to airport lounges across the globe,” he stated.

Mr Nyaletey explained that the use of the Absa cards came with a lot of benefits, and said by using the Absa affluent cards, clients could save more on their monthly expenditure.

He added that through the Infinite and Signature cards, Absa Bank customers could have access to all the major lounges in all airports across the world.

Mr Nyaletey further explained that the signed-on fee for the cards had been pegged at GH¢75.00 and GH¢200.00 respectively, to make it affordable for clients to access them.

“We want to make our cards as affordable to as many as possible. Yes, and therefore, you know, the sign-on fee, as you heard, GH¢75.00, GH¢200.00, that is quite affordable to the general­ity of Ghanaians,” Mr Nyaletey stated.

Turning his focus on the draw, Mr Nyaletey highlighted that the Change Your Story campaign was launched to encourage all Ghana­ians to embrace digital mode of payment.

He noted that the campaign was to reward clients for adopting the use of Absa cards.

“The Change your Story campaign is aimed at encouraging and inculcating in Ghanaians the use of digital and card mediums to make payments,” he stated.

Mr Nyaletey encouraged clients and prospective clients to sign on to the Absa cards in order to enjoy the benefits associated with the cards.

