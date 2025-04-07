China-Ghana Mining Association inaugurated to champion responsible mining

As part of efforts to promote responsible and sustainable min­ing practices in the country, the government and some leading Chinese mining enterprises have officially inaugurated the Asso­ciation of China-Ghana Mining (ACGM).

The association, made up of 10 Chinese mining companies, marked a milestone in promoting Sino-Ghanaian collaboration in the extractive sector.

The ACGM brings together leading Chinese mining enterpris­es operating in Ghana, including Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd (a subsidiary of Shandong Gold Group), Golden Star (Wassa) Ltd (a subsidiary of Chifeng Gold Group), and other established companies.

Delivering the keynote ad­dress on behalf of the Presi­dent, John Dramani Mahama, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with ACGM to enhance and streamline Chinese investment in Ghana’s mining sector.

“Through structured co­operation, we can unlock new opportunities while ensuring that mining activities align with Gha­na’s broader developmental and sustainability goals,” he stated.

He stressed the need to lever­age China’s expertise in under­ground mining, low-grade ore development, and mining-related technical training to boost effi­ciency and global competitiveness in Ghana’s mining industry.

In his remarks, the Chairman of ACGM, Mr Tang Zhenjiang, outlined the Association’s vision to move beyond profit and serve as a catalyst for positive transfor­mation in Ghana’s mining sector.

“Through this Association, we will unify industry consensus, integrate resources, uphold our social responsibilities, and benefit community development,” he emphasised.

“Together, we will write a new chapter in China-Ghana collabo­ration and further strengthen the enduring friendship between our nations,” he added.

Mr Tang Zhenjiang reaffirmed ACGM’s support for national de­velopment programmes, including the Youth in Mining Initiative

led by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Min­istry of Youth Development and Empowerment.

Moreover, he said the he inau­guration of ACGM underscored the deepening diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and China and set the stage for a new era of responsible, inclusive, and mutually beneficial cooperation in the mining sector.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Tong Defa, commended the formation of the Association, describing it as a bridge for mutu­ally beneficial cooperation and an important platform for dialogue between governments, businesses, and local communities.

“I urge the Association to help Chinese enterprises better integrate into the local market, en­hance the quality of collaboration, and ensure that our cooperation yields win-win outcomes,” the Ambassador indicated.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE