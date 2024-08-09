Absa Bank makes significant strides with ‘Money Matters’ initiative

Absa Bank Ghana says it continues to make significant strides in en­hancing financial literacy among the youth through its ‘Money Matters’ initiative.

Launched earlier this year, the programme has already impacted over 50,000 pupils across 78 basic and senior high schools nationwide.

The ‘Money Matters’ initiative, developed in collabora­tion with the Ghana Education Service, the Young Investors Network, and the National Bank­ing College, is designed to equip students of basic and senior high schools with essential financial skills such as budgeting, saving, and investing.

Priscilla Yeboah, Head of Citizenship at Absa Bank Ghana, expressed her enthusiasm about the programme’s success say­ing,“The response to the ‘Money

Matters’ initiative has been overwhelmingly positive and has received great support from the regional and municipal offices of the Ghana Education Service across the regions visited so far.”

“Our goal is to impact 100,000 students, and currently we have reached over 50,000 students. This milestone shows the need for financial literacy education amongst young people, and we are committed to ensur­ing that more people gain the fi­

nancial literacy skills they need to navigate the economic landscape of tomorrow,” she explained.

MrsYeboahfurther explained how the initiative’s interactive curriculum and real-life scenari­os work together to ensure that students understand financial concepts and can apply them in their daily lives.

“This hands-on approach has helped to increase the engage­ment and retention of financial knowledge among participants.

When you are financially literate, you have the essential foundation for a smart relationship with money.” For Absa Bank Ghana, the ‘Money Matters’ initiative represents a forward-thinking step towards building a financial­ly literate future generation. As the bank continues to roll out its financial literacy programme, the focus remains on equipping youth with the critical skills needed to contribute positively to Ghana’s economic development.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE