Black Stars determined to win for absent Partey against Panama – Sibo

Black Stars midfielder Kwasi Sibo says the team is determined to begin its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with victory against Panama despite the absence of key midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey will miss Ghana’s Group L opener in Toronto after Canadian authorities denied him entry into the country.

A Canadian court on Tuesday also rejected an emergency appeal seeking to overturn the decision. Canadian authorities ruled that he was inadmissible under the country’s immigration laws.

Reports indicate that the decision was linked to ongoing criminal charges he faces in the United Kingdom, which he denies.

Canadian officials also cited issues relating to information provided in his visa application.

His absence is a major blow for Ghana, with the experienced midfielder widely regarded as one of the country’s strongest players in the middle of the park and a key figure in the Black Stars setup.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup clash, Sibo said the players are united behind their teammate and want to deliver a positive result for him.

“Our coach always says whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Our brother has been through a lot these days, and we are always with him. He is one of our biggest stars” he said.

The midfielder noted that Partey has been part of Ghana’s journey from the beginning of the World Cup campaign, making his absence particularly difficult for the squad.

“We have to make sure we win the game for him as a family and make him happy,” Sibo said.

He admitted that it would be painful to play Ghana’s first match on football’s biggest stage without the former Arsenal midfielder but insisted the players are motivated to make him proud.

“It hurts that we are playing our first game at this big stage and he’s not with us. We are giving him our word that at the end of the 90 minutes, he will be happy,” he added.

Ghana will face Panama in its opening Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the Black Stars seek a strong start to a group that also includes England and Croatia.

By: Jacob Aggrey