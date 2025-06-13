Access Bank strengthens partnership with Ghana Armed Forces
Access Bank (Ghana) PLC has donated a number of air conditioners to the Ghana Armed Forces.
The donation was made on as part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to support critical service providers in the country.
It also forms part of Access Bank’s broader sustainability and corporate social responsibility strategy, which prioritises impactful partnerships across health, security, education, and community development.
Speaking at the brief ceremony, Head of Commercial Banking at Access Bank Ghana PLC, Gifty Opoku, underscored the bank’s appreciation for the tireless work of the Ghana Armed Forces.
“As a bank committed to building sustainable communities, we are proud to support the Ghana Armed Forces in their mission to serve and protect. This gesture reflects our deep respect for the role they play in safeguarding the nation and our belief that enabling their comfort and efficiency contributes to national development,” she explained.
Receiving the items on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Defence Financial Comptroller, Brigadier General Salifu Osmanu, expressed his appreciation to Access Bank, noting that the support would go a long way in enhancing the working environment for personnel and operational efficiency, particularly at their newly refurbished Pension House.
BY TIMES REPORTER