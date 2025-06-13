Access Bank strengthens partnership with Ghana Armed Forces

Access Bank (Ghana) PLC has donated a num­ber of air conditioners to the Ghana Armed Forces.

The donation was made on as part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to support critical service provid­ers in the country.

It also forms part of Access Bank’s broader sustainability and corporate social responsibility strategy, which prioritises impact­ful partnerships across health, security, education, and communi­ty development.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Head of Commercial Banking at Access Bank Ghana PLC, Gifty Opoku, underscored the bank’s appreciation for the tireless work of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“As a bank committed to build­ing sustainable communities, we are proud to support the Ghana Armed Forces in their mission to serve and protect. This gesture reflects our deep respect for the role they play in safeguard­ing the nation and our belief that enabling their comfort and efficiency contributes to national development,” she explained.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Defence Financial Comptroller, Brigadier General Salifu Osmanu, expressed his appreciation to Ac­cess Bank, noting that the support would go a long way in enhancing the working environment for personnel and operational effi­ciency, particularly at their newly refurbished Pension House.

BY TIMES REPORTER