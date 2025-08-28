Addai-Nimoh steps down from NPP primaries over bias approach

Former presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh, has announced that he will not contest the party’s upcoming presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Mr. Addai-Nimoh in a statement revealed that his decision followed broad consultations with his team and careful reflection on the current state of the party.

He explained that the timing of the primary was politically inappropriate and described the top-down approach adopted for the contest as imprudent.

He further alleged that party executives appeared to be showing open bias in favour of one candidate.

The former presidential aspirant also raised concerns about what he called the “unhealthy monetization” of internal party politics, pointing to the GH₵4.6 million filing fee required from each aspirant.

According to him, such conditions undermined the party’s democratic culture and placed emphasis on money rather than competence and winnability.

Despite stepping down, Mr. Addai-Nimoh wished all aspirants well in their campaigns and reaffirmed his commitment to the growth of both the NPP and Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey