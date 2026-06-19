Akosua Manu calls on NPP to reject entitlement and unite ahead of 2028 elections

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Adentan Constituency, Akosua Manu, has urged party members to move away from what she describes as an “entitlement mentality” and focus on unity, sacrifice and hard work as the party prepares for the 2028 general election.

In a statement titled “Is Loyalty a Queue?”, and posted on facebook, Ms. Manu argued that loyalty to the NPP should not be judged by how long a person has been in the party but by their contributions and commitment to its growth.

According to her, the NPP’s history shows that many of its leaders faced significant opposition from within the party before eventually leading it to electoral success.

She cited former President John Agyekum Kufuor as an example, saying he had to overcome resistance from influential figures within the party before winning power for the NPP in 2000.

Ms. Manu noted that after the party lost power in 2008, former President Kufuor faced criticism and accusations from some party members.

However, she said supporters eventually put their differences aside and worked together to rebuild the party.

She pointed to the experience of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, according to her, faced opposition from some factions within the NPP despite his long service to the party.

“His trials were ten times what Kufuor endured,” she stated, adding that Akufo-Addo eventually overcame the challenges and became President of Ghana.

Turning to the NPP’s current flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ms. Manu said he also faced resistance from different groups within the party while seeking leadership.

She praised Dr. Bawumia for contributing to policy-based political discussions in Ghana and for remaining composed following the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections.

According to her, party members must now rally behind him in the same way they supported former Presidents Kufuor and Akufo-Addo.

Ms. Manu, however, warned that internal divisions and a sense of entitlement remain major threats to the party’s future.

She argued that some party members place too much emphasis on how long individuals have belonged to the NPP rather than on their contributions and capabilities.

“This entitlement does not question impact. It does not ask what you sacrificed or what you built. It asks only how long have you been here,” she said.

The former parliamentary candidate cautioned that such attitudes could discourage committed members and prevent the party from selecting the best people for leadership positions.

She further called on the party’s incoming national executives to strengthen the NPP’s core values of sacrifice, honesty, integrity and dedication to national development.

Ms. Manu addressed the concerns of young party supporters, many of whom she said became discouraged following the NPP’s electoral defeat in 2024.

According to her, many young people remain eager to see the party return to power but are unwilling to support internal conflicts driven by personal ambitions.

She urged party elders to place the interests of the NPP above their individual goals and to demonstrate leadership that attracts rather than alienates members.

“The NPP is bigger than any one of us. It always has been. Our collective responsibility is to act like it,” she stated.

By: Jacob Aggrey