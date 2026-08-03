Unsafe used vehicles to be blocked under new GSA standards

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) will from October 1, 2026, begin full enforcement of Ghana’s standards for imported vehicles, requiring all used vehicles brought into the country to undergo mandatory pre-export inspections.

The inspections will be conducted under the mandatory Pre Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) programme to ensure that imported used vehicles meet the requirements of GS 4510, the Ghana Standard that specifies safety and quality requirements for vehicles entering the country.

The Deputy Director-General in charge of General Services at the GSA, Mr Samuel Abdulai Jabanyite, announced this during a media engagement in Accra on Friday, following a week-long stakeholder consultation on the implementation of Ghana Standards for the automotive industry.

Mr Jabanyite said the enforcement of the standards, which had been delayed for years due to resistance and inadequate political support, was now set to proceed following renewed commitment from the Presidency, relevant ministries and other key stakeholders.

He said the reforms were aimed at addressing gaps that had allowed Ghana to become a destination for unsafe vehicles, adding that preventing unroadworthy vehicles from entering the country would contribute to reducing road crashes.

Mr Jabanyite explained that vehicles inspected under GS 4510 would be rejected if they had been submerged in water, damaged by floods, burnt by fire, or had broken, cracked, bent or twisted chassis and safety cage structures.

He added that the standard prohibited the importation of vehicles originally manufactured with right-hand steering, vehicles assembled from spare parts, vehicles without speedometers calibrated in kilometres per hour, and vehicles older than 10 years.

Presenting the technical framework for the programme, a Standards Development Officer at the GSA, Mr Kingsley Domena Yeboah, said the reforms were designed to establish a structured automotive industry rather than simply regulate vehicle imports.

He explained that although about 90 per cent of vehicles currently operating on Ghana’s roads were used vehicles, the objective was not to stop their importation but to ensure that only safe and roadworthy vehicles entered the country.

Mr Yeboah said the reforms would focus on setting technical standards for vehicles, strengthening certified inspection and repair systems, and developing a transparent vehicle marketplace to improve traceability and accountability.

He said the GSA had already developed standards for new vehicles and certified locally assembled vehicles, with the next phase focusing on the full implementation of the PVoC regime for imported used vehicles.

Under the new arrangement, accredited third-party inspection bodies will examine vehicles before export and issue certificates of conformity. The certificates will then be verified by the GSA at Ghana’s ports before the vehicles are cleared.

Mr Yeboah said QR-coded inspection certificates, electronic verification systems and the Vehicle Dealer Information System would enhance traceability, support vehicle registration, enable real-time verification of vehicle details and assist in detecting stolen vehicles.

He said the reforms would not only improve road safety and protect consumers but also encourage investment and create employment opportunities within Ghana’s growing automotive industry.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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