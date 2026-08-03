UMaT, GNFS inaugurate fire station to boost campus safety

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has inaugurated a new fire station on the university’s campus to enhance emergency response and improve safety in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The establishment of the facility was influenced by lessons from the fatal Appiatse explosion and reflects the university’s commitment to strengthening safety resilience.

Strategically located, the modern fire station comprises a Divisional Fire Officer’s office, administrative and operational suites, a watch room, a crew room and a common room.

It is expected to reduce traffic delays and significantly cut response times to fire outbreaks, rescue operations and road traffic incidents.

Efforts are currently underway to secure a fire tender for the station.

At the inauguration ceremony on Thursday, the Director of Operations of the GNFS, Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Roberta Aggrey Ghanson, commended the collaboration between the two institutions.

She described the occasion as a major milestone in promoting safety, resilience and national development.

DCFO Ghanson recalled that in 2022, the former Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, Professor Richard Akwasi-Amankwah, proposed the establishment of a dedicated fire station on campus as part of the university’s expansion agenda.

She explained that the vision was to enhance fire protection for the university community, neighbouring settlements and surrounding areas.

“Today, the vision has become a reality and stands as a shining example of what collaboration, commitment and foresight can achieve,” she said.

Providing statistics for the first half of 2026 in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, she said 26 fire incidents had been recorded, including domestic, commercial, vehicular, institutional, industrial and electrical fires.

She added that from July to date, two commercial fires had already been recorded, while four major fires had occurred within the UMaT enclave between January and now.

DCFO Ghanson said the new station would help reduce response time, which previously averaged about 10 minutes.

“These figures are a clear call to action. Fires do not only destroy property but also disrupt lives, affect academic work and hinder industrial activities,” she said.

She appealed to corporate organisations to support the station with logistics, particularly an operational pickup vehicle to facilitate regular fire safety audits in student hostels.

For his part, Prof. Akwasi-Amankwah noted that the university’s population of about 17,000 required strong safety measures to protect lives and property.

He explained that the nearest GNFS station at Ahwetieso, about five kilometres away, often faced challenges such as traffic congestion, delaying response to emergencies.

“We decided to provide space on campus to ensure quicker response and minimise damage caused by fire outbreaks,” he mentioned.

The new facility is expected to significantly enhance fire safety and emergency response within the university and its surrounding communities.

Caption: DCOP Ghanson (left) joins Prof. Amankwah to unveil the UMaT fire station

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TARKWA