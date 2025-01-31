Appoint qualified PWDs to leadership roles …GFD to President Mahama

The Ghana Federation of Dis­ability Organisations (GFD) has called on President John Mahama to appoint qualified Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) into gov­ernment and across Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

It said that would be a demonstra­tion of his commitment to disability inclusion in the country.

A statement signed by Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi, National President, GFD, mentioned that while the con­stitution and Disability Act (Act 715) guaranteed equality, the reality was a different story.

It noted that PWDs were signifi­cantly underrepresented in deci­sion-making spaces, undermining the nation’s goals of fostering an inclusive society.

“PWDs bring valuable skills, di­verse perspectives, and lived expe­riences that can meaningfully shape governance. Their inclusion in lead­ership roles not only improves deci­sion-making but also reflects Ghana’s commitment to fairness, equity, and justice.” Mr Homadzi stressed.

In furtherance, the GFD said leaders with disabilities provided insights that strengthened gover­nance, especially on issues impacting marginalised communities.

Again, it stated that inclusive lead­ership aligned with Ghana’s obliga­tions under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabili­ties (UNCRPD).

The statement said by prioritising disability inclusion, the country could inspire other institutions and com­munities to embrace equality.

The GFD underlined that it would launch public initiatives to show­case the value of disability inclusive leadership.

Moreover, it assured its continuous commitment to working with gov­ernment officials, civil society groups, and other stakeholders to amplify the voices of PWDs and ensure their active participation in decision-mak­ing processes.

‘‘By taking concrete action, Ghana can become a model for inclusive governance, demonstrating that every citizen’s voice matters in shaping the nation’s future,’’ it added.

The Ghana Federation of Disabil­ity Organisations is the national um­brella organisation of Persons with Disabilities in Ghana. —GNA