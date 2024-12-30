Approach New Year with renewed hope , attitude – Rt Rev Dr Devine Agbeko

Ghanaians have been urged to approach the new year with a sense of hope and a renewed attitude to work in the transformation of the county.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Rt. Rev Dr Lt/Col Bliss Divine Agbeko (rtd), who made the call in his New Year message advised Ghanaians not to dwell on the criticisms and challenges of the past but to learn from the success and setbacks of the previous administration to help build a better Ghana.

“As we begin this New Year , our nation has just witnessed a significant transition of political power therefore the need to approach this New Year with a sense of hope.

The transition of political power presented the country with the opportunity to forge a new path towards the bright future the citizenry desire, “ he said.

The Moderator urged the newly elected leader to build upon the foundation laid by their predecessors.

Rt Rev Dr Agbeko appealed to the in-coming government to implement with integrity measures to correct the mistakes of the past and replicate the success and good initiatives that had benefited the nation.

He entreated the citizenry to hold the leaders of the country accountable and also support them with good ideas, prayers, wisdom, and constructive feedback.

“Let us strive to be good citizens, caring neighbours, to love one another, and to seek the common good of communities. May we be guided by the principles of justice, equity, accountability, compassion, and righteousness”, Rt Rev Dr Lt./Col Agbeko (rtd) said.

“May we be a nation that fears and loves God, honours his word, and seeks his wisdom in all we do,” he added.

