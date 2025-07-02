Archie Hesse steps down as CEO of GhIPSS

The Board and Manage­ment of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) have announced that Archie Hesse has steped down as the CEO effective yesterday.

Mr Hesse has served for nearly two decades of distinguished ser­vice to Ghana’s financial sector.

He joined GhIPSS in 2007 as General Manager for Projects and Business Development. In that role, he led the implementation of several foundational systems that have significantly shaped Ghana’s modern payment infrastructure.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday said “Among his early achievements were the National Biometric Smart Card Banking and Payment System (e-zwich), a key platform for disbursing government social grants; the Cheque Codeline Clearing (CCC) System; the Ghana Automated Clearing House (GACH); and the National Switching and Process­ing System — gh-link — which powers Ghana’s domestic EMV card scheme.”

It said one of the major mile­stones of his leadership was the launch of the GhIPSS Instant Pay (GIP) platform in 2015, a trans­formative system that redefined interbank payments in Ghana and laid the foundation for the mobile money interoperability service introduced in 2018.

“Today, GIP remains central to the country’s digital payments ecosystem, enabling seamless fund transfers between bank accounts, mobile money wallets, and finan­cial institutions,” the statement said.

In 2022, Mr Hesse, in collabo­ration with the Ghana Association of Banks, spearheaded the rollout of GhanaPay — a shared bank-wide mobile money platform designed to help banks expand financial inclusion.

Beyond technological in­novation, Mr Hesse is credited with steering GhIPSS from a subvented entity into a financially self-sustaining institution through prudent management and strate­gic leadership.

The Board has appointed Mr Kwadwo Ntim, General Manager for Operations and Technology, to serve as Acting CEO.

“The Board, Management, and Staff of GhIPSS have ex­pressed their deep appreciation to Mr Hesse for his extraordinary leadership and enduring contribu­tions to Ghana’s financial services industry and the Bank of Ghana’s cash-lite agenda,” the statement said.