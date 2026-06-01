MTTD cracks down on unauthorised use of sirens and emergency lights on Kasoa Winneba highway

The Central East Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has arrested 13 drivers for the unauthorised use of sirens and emergency lights during a special enforcement exercise conducted along the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

The operation, carried out on 30th May 2026 at Budumburam, formed part of ongoing efforts to enforce road traffic regulations and promote discipline among motorists.

During the exercise, the drivers were found using sirens and emergency lamps without the required authorisation.

The MTTD Task Force educated the offenders on Regulations 65 and 74 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180), after which they were processed in accordance with the law.

The unauthorised sirens and lamps were removed from the vehicles, and the drivers were issued warning letters and cautioned against engaging in the practice in the future.

The Central East Regional Police Command remains committed to enforcing road traffic regulations and ensuring order and safety on the country’s roads.