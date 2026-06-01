NPP focusing on funeral politics instead of national issues – Dr Sammy Ayeh

Presidential staffer, Dr Sammy Ayeh has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing it of focusing on issues that do not address the needs of Ghanaians.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding a private family funeral of Gold board CEO, Sammy Gyamfi’s father on facebook , Dr Ayeh described attempts to politicise the event as unnecessary and a distraction from matters of national importance.

He argued that at a time when Ghana is focused on economic recovery, job creation, healthcare, education and attracting investment, the opposition should be concentrating on government policies and offering alternatives rather than discussing a private family ceremony.

According to him, the funeral was organised by a private family with relatives capable of managing their own affairs, making the political attention surrounding it unwarranted.

Dr Ayeh made the remarks while referring to President John Dramani Mahama’s recent engagement with members of the Ghanaian diaspora in London during his official working visit to the United Kingdom.

He noted that during the meeting, the President discussed Ghana’s development agenda, investment opportunities and the role of Ghanaians abroad in supporting national growth.

He indicated that Mr Mahama also highlighted measures being implemented by his administration in areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and social protection to improve the lives of citizens.

Dr Ayeh maintained that a responsible opposition party should examine such policies, question them where necessary and provide alternative solutions.

Instead, he contended that the NPP appeared more interested in what he described as “funeral politics” than issues affecting the daily lives of Ghanaians.

While acknowledging that questioning government actions is an important part of democracy, he stressed that such scrutiny must be constructive and aimed at advancing the public interest.

He further argued that opposition should be measured by the quality of ideas and alternatives presented rather than the volume of criticism.

Dr Ayeh expressed concern that the NPP had, in his view, replaced meaningful policy engagement with sensationalism and political theatrics.

He urged the party to focus on examining government programmes, proposing credible alternatives and contributing positively to national debate.

According to him, Ghanaians deserve an opposition that addresses pressing national issues and helps strengthen democratic governance.

By: Jacob Aggrey