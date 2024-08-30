Armwrestling gold medalist Minta presents medals to IGP

Ghana’s female world armwrestling champion and gold medalist at the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship, Grace Minta, has presented her medals to the Inpector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare,at the Police Headquarters in Accra.
The IGP, impressed by Minta’s achievements, eulogised her and pledged the service’s supportfor the Ghana Armwrestling Federation’s(GAF) projects and development programmes.
Minta was accompanied by Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President
of GAF, Mr Jesse Agyepong and Godfrey Amarteifio, Secretary and board member respectively of GAF.
Also in attendance were COP Dr Daniel Afriyie, Director General Human Resources and DCOP, Dr Otu-Nyarko, Director in Charge of the Ghana Police Hospital both on the Ghana Police Service management team.
According to the IGP, Ghana must celebrate and reward Grace Minta for her unprecedented achievement that has put the nation on the global map, hinting that the police service will consider a reward for her based on their internal reward structure.
“We are proud of your accomplishments, Grace. Your dedication and perseverance serve as an inspiration to many young Ghanaians,” Dr Dampare said.
Dr Dampare charged the federations to explore innovative ways to commercialise sports results to generate revenue and create employment opportunities.
Dr Dampare expressed the need to move beyond mere participation in sports and focus on har
nessing its economic potential.”We have talented athletes, passionate fans, and a vibrant sports culture. It’s time to turn these assets into a goldmine,” he stressed.
Minta expressed her gratitude to the IGP and the service for the support she has enjoyed andshared her vision to mentor tomorrow’s champions, encourage participation in schools and communities, provide a platform for the development of skills and buildingofathletes’ confidence.
The IGP was presented with a customised armwrestling medal, symbolising the beginning of a strong partnership between the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and the Ghana Police Service.
BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER