Black Queens pip Senegal in int’l friendly

The Black Queens secured a 1-0 win over Senegal’s Teranga Lionesses in an international friendly match on Sat­urday at Senegal’s Stade Lat-Dior.

Evelyn Badu scored the decisive goal with a header in the 24th min­ute, following a precise cross from Princess Marfo.

Despite being down to 10 players after Anasthesia Achiaa’s red card in the 63rd minute, the Black Queens demonstrated resilience and deter­mination to hold onto their lead.

This win marks a significant milestone in their preparations for the upcoming 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament (WAFCON).

The two teams will face off again tomorrow as part of their nine-day training tour.

The rematch will provide another opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their strategies and test their mettle ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

In a related development, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opened media accredita­tion applications for the TotalEner­gies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024.

The application window closes on May 10, 2025.

The tournament is expected to take place on July 5-26, 2025.

Interested media practitioners have been urged to apply via the CAF Media Channel.

Applications are subject to con­firmation, and successful applicants will be notified accordingly.

