Black Queens pip Senegal in int’l friendly
The Black Queens secured a 1-0 win over Senegal’s Teranga Lionesses in an international friendly match on Saturday at Senegal’s Stade Lat-Dior.
Evelyn Badu scored the decisive goal with a header in the 24th minute, following a precise cross from Princess Marfo.
Despite being down to 10 players after Anasthesia Achiaa’s red card in the 63rd minute, the Black Queens demonstrated resilience and determination to hold onto their lead.
This win marks a significant milestone in their preparations for the upcoming 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament (WAFCON).
The two teams will face off again tomorrow as part of their nine-day training tour.
The rematch will provide another opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their strategies and test their mettle ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
In a related development, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opened media accreditation applications for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024.
The application window closes on May 10, 2025.
The tournament is expected to take place on July 5-26, 2025.
Interested media practitioners have been urged to apply via the CAF Media Channel.
Applications are subject to confirmation, and successful applicants will be notified accordingly.
—Ghanafa.org