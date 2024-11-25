At GMA graduation: I’ll ensure smooth transition of power – President

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo, says he will tran­sition from office with the utmost respect for the country’s demo­cratic processes, stressing that he is committed to ensuring that the will of the citizenry prevails in the December 7 elections.

According to him, no ambition of any politician or a political party would ever compromise the peace and stability that the coun­try had enjoyed over the years.

• President Akufo-Addo (seated middle), with Mr Dominic Nitiwul (tenth from left) with the officers

“I want to reassure all Gha­naians that our democracy will remain steadfast and unshaken. The right to free and fair elections is non-negotiable, and I am com­mitted to ensuring that will of the people prevails in every election.

“No ambition of any politician or a political party will ever com­promise the peace a stability that we as a nation has worked so hard to build and enjoy”, President Akufo-Addo stated.

“The peace of Ghana is in safest trust, and I pledge that as I transition from office, I will do so with the utmost respect for our democratic processes, safeguard­ing the future of Ghana for gen­erations to come”, he added.

President Akufo-Addo made the promise at the commissioning of Cadet Course 61, held at the Ranger Baba Square of the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) on Friday, at which 73 cadet officers were commissioned into the Gha­na Armed Forces (GAF).

This follows six-month of special training, designed to equip them with the necessary skills and capabilities to defending the sovereignty of the nation.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the commissioning of the cadets into the GAF did not only reflect their tenacity, but also a deliberate and sustained effort of the GMA to produce officers of character and compe­tence.

The government, he said, was committed to retooling and equip­ping GAF with the needed logis­tics and improving its healthcare and medical delivery capacity.

He urged the graduating cadet officers to serve with integrity and lead with vision anytime they were called upon and thanked the Commandant and faculty mem­ber of GMA for maintaining the highest standards for which it was established.

Junior Under Officer, Yaro Mohammed-Keilan, was adjudged the Overall Best Cadet as well as the leadership award, while Cadet Corporal Wuni Nadia Isabelle and Cadet Sergeant Gyamfi Samuel Ameyaw received the Best Tactics and Commandant’s awards, re­spectively.

The two-term course began in June and ended in November this year, with the first term starting from June to September and the second term starting from September 23, 2024, to November 22, 2024.

The cadets underwent a week-long orientation training, basic fitness test to access their academ­ic and physical performance, and were schooled in tactical lessons and map reading during the course period.

Other activities they engaged in were the Ex Reverse Thrust and the Ex Hard Liner exercise, meant to sharpen their ability to execute withdrawal and deliberate attack operations and test their capacity to command Rifle Platoons within a Combat Team, and practising all phases of conventional war.

The cadets embodied a broad spectrum of academic disciplines, including engineering, law, and medicine, thereby bringing a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspectives into their military training.