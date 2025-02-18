At least 10 dead in US floods and heavy rain

At least 10 people have died as tor­rential downpours over the weekend drenched parts of the south-eastern US, submerging roads and houses.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said nine people have died in his state, after making an emergency disaster declaration.

About 1,000 people stranded in flood waters had to be rescued, he also said on Sunday.

The same areas could now be affected by drier but colder condi­tions, and the risk of snow, ice and significant disruption – according to BBC forecaster John Hutchinson.

The other death over the weekend was in Georgia, where a man lying in his bed was struck by an uprooted tree that crashed into his home.

Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Mis­sissippi, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina were under some type of storm-related alert over the weekend. Almost all of those states also suffered cata­strophic damage in September from Hurricane Helene.

Hundreds of thousands of homes ended up without power – a number that reduced to tens of thousands early on Monday, according to moni­toring site Poweroutage.us.

Some parts of Kentucky received up to 6in (15cm) of rain, National Weather Service (NWS) figures show, resulting in widespread flooding issues.

The rapid influx of rain caused river levels to rise quickly and trapped vehicles in feet of water, im­ages posted online show. Hundreds of roads were closed.

Among those who died in the state were a mother and her seven-year-old child, and a 73-year-old man.

A resident of rain-lashed Knott County told CNN he was anxious he would “lose everything again”, as he was still rebuilding his home from devastating flooding two years previously. Danny Laferty told the broadcaster the type of flooding he had seen in recent years was “differ­ent”.

Beshear said that he had written to the White House requesting an emergency disaster declaration and federal funds for affected areas.

President Donald Trump ap­proved the declaration on Sunday, authorising the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) – which he has suggested abolishing – to co-ordinate disaster relief efforts.

