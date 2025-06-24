Atlantic Catering becomes first Ghanaian catering company to join UN Global Compact

Atlantic Catering has officially joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), becoming the first Ghanaian full-service catering and hospitality company to be recognised as a signatory of the world’s largest corporate sustain­ability initiative.

The signing took place last Wednesday, at the company’s head office in Accra, during a private onboarding ceremony attended by representatives of UN Global Compact Ghana and the Atlantic Catering leadership team.

The UN Global Compact brings together businesses around the world committed to aligning their operations with universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, while advancing the broader UN Sustainable De­velopment Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Tolu Lacroix, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Ghana, welcomed Atlantic Catering into the network and emphasised the importance of private sector lead­ership in building a more sustain­able future.

“Companies like Atlan­tic Catering play a vital role in shaping a business environment that is responsible, ethical and future-focused. Their participa­tion strengthens our mission to advance sustainability across all sectors,” he said.

Atlantic Catering is already embedding the Ten Principles of the UNGC into both its oper­ations and long-term strategy through its CARES initiative, taking active steps in areas such as waste reduction, ethical sourcing, staff well-being and more.

The company sees sustainabil­ity not just as a global priority but as a local responsibility.

“Joining the UN Global Com­pact is a natural extension of our values,” Maud Lindsay-Gamrat, CEO of Atlantic Catering said.

“We understand that true hospitality goes beyond excep­tional food and service. It also about CARE. Caring for people, communities and the planet,” she said.

The announcement comes during World Environment Month, reinforcing the company’s commitment to reducing its envi­ronmental footprint and leading sustainable business practices within Ghana’s hospitality indus­try and beyond.