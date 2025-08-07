Ato Forson, Armah Kofi Buah to act as temporary Defence and Environment Ministers – Presidency Communications

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed two serving ministers to take on additional roles following the death of two Cabinet members in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has been asked to act as the Minister for Defence, while the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, will serve as the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology until further notice.

The announcement was made by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, in a statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday, August 7.

This move comes in the wake of the sudden deaths of the substantive Ministers for Defence and Environment in a tragic helicopter crash while en route to an official event in Obuasi.

President Mahama is expected to name permanent replacements at a later date.

By: Jacob Aggrey