Attorney General asks High Court to revoke Hanan Aludiba’s travel approval

The Attorney General has filed an application at the High Court seeking to set aside an earlier order that allowed Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, the first accused in a pending criminal case, to travel to the United Kingdom for specialist medical treatment.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice said the application was filed on behalf of the Republic after new information came to the attention of prosecutors following the court’s decision on June 29, 2026.

According to the Office, the new developments significantly change the circumstances under which the court granted Mr. Aludiba permission to travel.

The Attorney General said court documents filed in support of the application allege that Mr. Aludiba attempted to use an order from a differently constituted High Court in a separate case to access money held in bank accounts that remain frozen under valid orders obtained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The Office said the bank reportedly declined the attempted withdrawal and informed the investigative authorities.

According to the statement, the alleged attempt happened shortly before Mr. Aludiba was scheduled to leave Ghana.

It said the development raises concerns about compliance with existing court orders, the integrity of the ongoing criminal trial, and the possibility that he may not return to face trial if allowed to leave the country.

The Attorney General said these facts were not before the court when it granted the travel request and could influence its decision if they had been known.

It said the application is asking the High Court to reconsider its earlier decision in the interest of justice.

The Office stressed that the application is part of the normal legal process under Ghanaian law and does not seek to determine the outcome of the criminal case.

It noted that Mr. Aludiba continues to enjoy the constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The statement further disclosed that following his arrest, Mr. Aludiba has been granted bail by the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

The Office of the Attorney General said it will not comment further because the matter is currently before the High Court.

It reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting the integrity of criminal proceedings and ensuring due process for all accused persons.

By: Jacob Aggrey